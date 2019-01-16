Microsoft to set up 10 AI labs, train 5 lakh youth in India

on Wednesday announced to set up (AI) labs in 10 universities and train five lakh youth across the country in disrupting technologies.

The company also said it will upskill over 10,000 developers over the next three years.

"We believe AI will enable Indian businesses and more for India's progress, especially in education, skilling, and agriculture," said Anant Maheshwari, President,

AI today is fuelling digital transformation for over 700 customers and 60 per cent customers are and financial services enterprises.

Over 700 partners have geared up to support the AI ecosystem, said the company.

Microsoft in December announced a three-year "Intelligent Cloud Hub" collaborative programme in India, for empowering institutes to skill students in AI and

is one of the first countries to have such a programme in which Microsoft will support selected institutes that have the best-in-class infrastructure, curriculum and content, onsite training for faculty and students, access for participating students to Cloud and AI services, and developer support.

In April 2018, the company announced Professional Programme (MPP) for the public.

This programme is helping in providing job-ready skills along with real-world experience to engineers as well as others who plan on improving their skills in AI and data science, using a series of

"Microsoft also believes that it is imperative to build higher awareness and capabilities on security, privacy, trust and accountability," said Maheshwari.

--IANS

na/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)