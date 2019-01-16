India set to lead digital transformation race: Microsoft India President

In a renewed push for (AI) and its use cases in India, on Wednesday said there is highest penetration of AI skills among the workforce that will fuel digital transformation in the country sooner than thought.

"A techtonic shift is happening in AI. Nearly 85 per cent of enterprises globally will use AI in some form or the other by 2020. Indian firms are now fast catching up," Anant Maheshwari, President, India, told reporters on the company's flagship Media and Days here.

Nearly eight per cent of GDP components in are currently impacted by digital technologies and by 2021, 60 per cent of those will be impacted.

"Almost every sector is becoming digital and that transformation is impacting every company in across the spectrum," stressed Maheshwari.

Driven by Intelligent Cloud, Intelligent Edge and spurt of data, AI and its growing use cases are set to change the game.

currently has 54 Azure Cloud regions -- more than and combined.

"We will continue to work closely with the countries when it comes to data localisation. India already has three Azure regions which shows how serious we are for keeping data within the boundaries," said Maheshwari.

