Snow halts flights at Srinagar airport

Flight operations at the international airport were halted on Wednesday following poor visibility and continued snowfall in the valley, an said.

"We will take a call on resumption of flights after the weather improves," he said, adding that the runway was covered in snow.

Moderate snowfall started in the morning. The weather office has forecast heavy snowfall in the valley from January 19 to 23 due to the development of an intense western disturbance over

An advisory issued by the Met has asked people to prepare well in advance as the spell was expected to be heavy leading to disruption of surface and air traffic during the period.

