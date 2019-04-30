Midnight merger of MGP MLAs to BJP unheard of: HC

The in Panaji, which on Tuesday heard a petition challenging the merger of a breakaway legislative unit of the MGP into the BJP around midnight on March 27, observed that the late night merger was something which was "never heard of".

The High Court bench of Justices and on Tuesday also sought a detailed response from the of the vis-a-vis the merger. The Speaker's maintained that the decision of the Speaker, a constitutional authority, was beyond the scope of judicial review.

While hearing a petition filed by a Sadanand Vaingankar, who had questioned the validity of the merger, Dhanuka said that he had read about the merger in the newspapers the next day and observed that such a thing was "never heard of".

The Speaker's advocate Satya Pal Jain, however, said the was a constitutional authority and that the office of the "has its own procedure."

"I have also told the court that the petitioner has no locus standi to challenge the order. Those involved in the case are the MGP and the BJP, so the cause of action has to be from either MGP or BJP," Jain told reporters after the hearing.

Jain also said, that Speaker Michael Lobo's decision to approve the merger was an "administrative one" and therefore "not open to judicial review".

In midnight drama leading to March 27, two MLAs from the MGP, and Deepak Pauskar, split from the party, formed a separate legislative unit and merged it into the BJP.

The merger, as approved by Michael Lobo, reduced the strength of the MGP in the assembly to one MLA, Sudin Dhavalikar, who was dropped from the state cabinet by hours after the development.

--IANS

maya/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)