EC says Modi did not violate model code in election speech

The has said that no violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had been done by Modi during his speech at Wardha earlier this month in which he had accused of using the term 'Hindu terror'.

Sources said the poll panel, which had received a complaint from about Modi's speech on April 1, has given a clean chit to Modi.

They said the poll panel had obtained a detailed report from Maharashtra following a complaint against Modi.

The sources said the matter was examined in accordance with the provisions concerning MCC and the report of the Maharashtra.

The commission, they said, was "of considered view that in this matter, no such violation was noticed".

In his speech, Modi had said that used the term 'Hindu terror' and accused the party of insulting Hindus.

Apparently targeting Congress for deciding to contest from Wayanad in addition to Amethi, Modi had said that leaders of that Congress were now scared of contesting from constituencies "dominated by the majority population".

