Over 1.8 cr voters, 223 candidates in Haryana's 10 LS seats

As many as 1,80,56,896 registered electors, including 97,16,516 men, 83,40,173 women and 207 transgenders, are eligible to vote for 10 seats in on May 12.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer said on Tuesday that as a result of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme organized in all districts, 608,603 new electors have been registered in the state after January 31 this year.

Out of these, over 3 lakh electors are in the age group of 18-19 years. 1.60 lakh new electors registered themselves since January this year.

"This shows tremendous craze among the youth for elections this time," the said.

As many as 38.96 lakh electors are in the age group of 20-29 years, 44.38 lakh in the 30-39 years group, 35.46 lakh in the 40-49 years group, 27.86 lakh in the 50-59 years group, 17.31 lakh in the 60-69 years group, 8.87 lakh in the 70-79 years group and 4.27 lakh electors above 80 years of age, he added.

said that 19,433 polling stations have been set up in the state, including 19,425 regular polling stations and 8 auxiliary polling stations. There are 5,502 polling stations in urban areas and 13,931 in rural areas.

He said that a total 223 candidates are in fray for the elections in the state this time with maximum number of 29 candidates from Sonipat parliamentary constituency and minimum 16 from Karnal parliamentary constituency. A total of 230 candidates had contested the Elections 2014 in

Among the candidates, there are 11 women candidates in the fray this time.

--IANS

js/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)