Mike Posner unveils album about 'pain, loss' and more

Singer-songwriter and has released an album, "A Real Good Kid", which is about pain, loss and the joy that comes with it.

It was released on Friday via Island Records.

"This album is about pain, loss and the joy that comes with it. It's about getting a call that my father has a tumour the size of a tangerine in his forehead. It's about selling my house in to move into the house I grew up in to help him die.

"It's about falling in love after his death. It's about having that relationship fall apart and not really knowing why. It's about somehow finding peace through it all," said in a statement.

His third album includes newly released tracks "Move on", "Stuck in the middle", and "Song about you" - which find him coming to terms with the circumstances that real life sent his way.

--IANS

nn/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)