Doordarshan plans to have its own OTT platform

Doordarshan, India's public service broadcaster, is working towards plans to launch its own (over-the-top ) platform, as the consumption of entertainment and has witnessed a rise in the country.

" is an important platform. is also planning to have its own digital platform where it can put out its content which can be available worldwide.

"CEOs of Prasar Bharati and are working on a project to evolve an for the viewers," Supriya Sahu, Director General, Doordarshan, told IANS here on Friday.

What kind of shows will Doordarshan's offer to the viewers?

Sahu said: "We have a huge library of content. Some of our content is iconic. People of associate themselves with our shows as they have grown up watching such shows. So we are trying to see if that kind of platform can be developed for us to utilise it."

Her comment comes amidst news that is in talks with other OTT platforms to take its content to a larger audience.

Launched in 1959, Doordarshan is known for creating iconic shows like "Hum Log", "Buniyaad", "Fauji", "Bharat Ek Khoj", "Byomkesh Bakshi", "Chitrahaar", "Shaktimaan", "Dekh Bhai Dekh", "Malgudi Days", "Chandrakanta" and "Shrimaan Shrimati".

In the latest development in the OTT space in India, streaming platforms including Netflix, Hotstar, Voot and SonyLiv, have signed and agreed to follow a new industry code of conduct and self-regulation for in the country.

Sahu said it is important to have self-regulation for content, and Doordarshan's OTT will also abide by the necessary norms.

"Like our satellite channel, if we come out with an OTT platform, we will definitely abide the necessary norms and regulations. Whether it is or content of our TV shows, it should be in accordance with the law.

"Doordarashan not only follows the code of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it also has its self-regulatory body which regulates the content and tries not to release offensive content anywhere," she added.

Sahu spoke to IANS on the sidelines of the launch of Doordarshan's "Chalo Saaf Karein", a new show which revolves around cleanliness and sanitation with a comical twist.

