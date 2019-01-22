JUST IN
Mild quake in Himachal

IANS  |  Shimla 

In less than a fortnight, a low intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with no reports of casualties or damage, an official said.

The tremors were felt in several parts of Chamba district at 4.04 p.m., a meteorological department official told IANS.

The epicentre of the quake was the Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

Chamba was last hit by mild earthquake on January 12.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 20:38 IST

