Mild quake in Himachal

In less than a fortnight, a low intensity earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, with no reports of casualties or damage, an official said.
The tremors were felt in several parts of Chamba district at 4.04 p.m., a meteorological department official told IANS.
The epicentre of the quake was the Chamba region, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.
Chamba was last hit by mild earthquake on January 12.
--IANS
