BSF hands over 31 Rohingya Muslims to Tripura Police

The BSF on Tuesday handed over 31 who were stranded along the India- border since January 18 to the Police, officials said.

"Their fate will be decided by the appropriate authority in Delhi," a (BSF) told IANS.

said that with the permission of the court here, the 31 people would now be under judicial custody.

"We have registered a case against them under the Passport Act. The children among them would be lodged in a juvenile home," Das told IANS.

The 31, including nine women and 16 children, had been stranded at Zero Line on the India- border with western

Inconclusive meetings between the BSF and (BGB) were held but the latter refused to take them.

of BSF Brajesh Kumar said the BSF had provided food, clothes and other basic necessities to the refugees.

The Bangladeshi media earlier quoted BGB officials as alleging that the BSF was pushing Rohingyas into Bangladesh. The BSF has rejected the charge.

Meanwhile, 30 more Rohingyas were caught along the Tripura- border on Monday night.

North of Police told IANS that they were arrested by the Police from a Guwahati-bound bus at Churaibari.

An said that in the past one year, 62 had entered Tripura illegally. Tripura shares a 856-km border with Bangladesh.

