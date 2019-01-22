Kerala art auction raises Rs 3.2 crore for flood relief

First-ever international live contemporary art auction in saw all its works getting sold out, said an on Tuesday and added that the entire Rs 3.2-crore proceeds will be donated to the for rebuilding the areas affected by the natural calamity five months ago.

The auction -- Art Rises, organised jointly by Mumbai-based and the Kochi (KBF) on Saturday -- comprised 42 artworks donated by leading Indian and international artists, gallery owners and collectors.

The entire amount of Rs 3.2 crore will go to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund for the benefit of the people hit by the floods and landslides in August last year, according to an statement.

The sale was led by eminent Anish Kapoor's "Untitled, 2018", a vivid blue canvas-and-resin work that was sold for Rs 1.3 crore.

The 2010-founded noted that the government has been the principal supporter of the Biennale Foundation, which has its fourth edition on for 108 days till March 29.

"We're proud to have been able to bring together the community to rebuild Kerala," said

said it had partnered with the once again in solidarity with the people of Kerala.

"We thank the art community for their generous support in both donating and bidding on works for this important cause," said

