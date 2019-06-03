Ministers hit the ground running as PM's focus is on delivery

The newly appointed ministers have hit the ground runnning right from the word go with a clear message from the Prime on delivery without distraction.

The impact of the message is clearly visible as all the ministers have gone into top gear. Union Home has held a series of security review meetings, Defence flew straight to for an on-the-spot assessment and had a busy weekend.

The ministers are working on a 100-day plan that had been prepared well in advance as the party's victory in the elections was seen as a foregone conclusion.

During the review meetings by that went on for about two hours, officials said special focus was on Kashmir, the internal security situation in the country and threats from militant groups in and Soon after the meeting, Shah held talks with Governor over the situation in the state.

After taking charge, Shah said the country's security and welfare of the people were the key priorities for the Modi "Under the leadership of Modi, I will try my best to fulfil all these priorities," he said in his first tweet after assuming charge.

On Monday, Shah also took stock of country's internal security situation, continuing the tradition of regularly getting first-hand information from top security officials, including

He was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation in the country by Doval, Rajiv Gauba, Rajiv Jain, besides others.

Apart from the hinterland, the was apprised of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in border areas, an said.

took charge on Saturday and immediately held a meeting with the top military brass. He asked the chiefs of the Army, and the to prepare separate presentations on the challenges and overall functioning of their respective forces.

The former held a meeting with Bipin Rawat, of and newly-appointed chief at the headquarters of the at Raisina Hill, during which he was apprised of the security scenario, officials said.

On Monday, visited the Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield, and praised the "tenacious resolve and unstinting commitment" of the "Siachen Warriors". It is his first visit outside the national capital as a

Piyush Goyal, who took charge as on May 31, held detailed meetings with the officials of the two departments over Saturday and Sunday.

The meetings were aimed at getting familiar with the organisation of the and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, zeroing in on the likely actionable issues and discussing the roadmap ahead, officials who attended the meetings said.

He was carefully studying and looking at the presentations made by secretaries to the two departments," said an

He is also learnt to have taken up separate presentations on crucial issues like trade talks with the US, agreement and foreign direct investment (FDI).

Dr. made public the long pending draft education on the first day in office which has already led to a massive debate.

(Rajnish Singh can be contacted at rajnish.s@ians.in)

--IANS

rak/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)