Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar to continue 'till further orders'

Rajiv Kumar, the Aayog whose tenure is co-terminus with that of the government, will continue "till further orders", sources said.

On May 24, the Union cabinet of the previous government resigned after the 17th Lok Sabha election. The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha ended on June 3 (Monday).

Rajiv Kumar's term ends this month. sources said Kumar is slated to continue "till further orders".

Another source said so far there has been no decision on Kumar's continuation or government would start looking for new names for the Aayog's V-C's post. But he is to continue in the interim period till "further orders".

Kumar had succeeded Arvind Panagariya, who abruptly resigned as of Aayog to resume teaching in the US.

--IANS

ana/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)