Niti Aayog's Rajiv Kumar to continue 'till further orders'

-
ALSO READ
EC asks Niti Aayog vice-chairman to respond to notice by April 2
I spoke my mind out as economist, not as part of Niti Aayog: Kumar tells EC on Nyay remarks
EC to seek details of Niti Aayog vice-chairman's remarks against Cong over minimum income promise
Govt committed to take new reform initiatives: Niti
Niti Aayog vice-chairman seeks more time to respond to EC notice
-
Rajiv Kumar, the Niti Aayog vice chairman whose tenure is co-terminus with that of the Modi government, will continue "till further orders", sources said.
On May 24, the Union cabinet of the previous government resigned after the 17th Lok Sabha election. The tenure of the 16th Lok Sabha ended on June 3 (Monday).
Rajiv Kumar's term ends this month. Official sources said Kumar is slated to continue "till further orders".
Another source said so far there has been no decision on Kumar's continuation or government would start looking for new names for the Aayog's V-C's post. But he is to continue in the interim period till "further orders".
Kumar had succeeded Arvind Panagariya, who abruptly resigned as vice-chairman of NITI Aayog to resume teaching in the US.
--IANS
ana/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU