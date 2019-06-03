Charges to be framed against Goa MLA in rape case

A trial court on Monday ordered framing of charges against Monserrate, newly elected MLA from Panaji, in connection with a 2016 rape case involving a minor.

Finding merit in the charge-sheet filed by the investigating officer, Additional District and ordered formal framing of charges on June 12.

was charge-sheeted last year under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 506 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act after being booked in 2016 for allegedly raping a minor after drugging her.

Speaking to reporters after the court order, expressed displeasure that the proceedings had dragged over the past three years. "The case has been hanging for several years now. I will press for the trial to be fast-tracked or held on a day-to-day basis," said.

The rape charges became a key part of the May 19 by-election campaign, with the highlighting Monserrate's 'dubious' past.

Monserrate, however, won the election defeating Sidharth Kuncalienkar of the BJP. The Panaji seat was earlier represented by former and the BJP since 1994.

