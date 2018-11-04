Misty Sunday morning in Delhi

It was a misty Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, three notches above season's average.

"It will be a partly cloudy sky during the evening/night. Light rain is expected in some parts of the city during the day," an (IMD) said.

The maximum is likely to hover around 29 degrees

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent.

Saturday's maximum settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

