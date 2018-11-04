JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Geopolitical issues, Q2 results to set equity market course (Market Outlook)

Srinagar records season's coldest night

Business Standard

Misty Sunday morning in Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

It was a misty Sunday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, three notches above season's average.

"It will be a partly cloudy sky during the evening/night. Light rain is expected in some parts of the city during the day," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 30.6 degrees Celsius, the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

--IANS

sd/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 10:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements