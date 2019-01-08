JUST IN
Monitor environment during Prayagraj Kumbh Mela: NGT to UP pollution panel

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that since religious festival was being conducted on a large scale, segregation of waste should be done at source by educating people

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Mela Authority's office near the Sangam
The National Green Tribunal has asked the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to monitor the standards of the environment during the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said that since the religious festival was being conducted on a large scale, segregation of waste should be done at source by educating the people.
 

The tribunal said the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing and other authorities should display posters and banners and distribute handbills to educate people with regard to waste management.

A meeting was conducted by a committee headed by former Judge of the Allahabad High Court, it noted.

The panel was informed that a brochure 'Kumbh Sanitation Plan' has been provided by the Health Department and the Mela Authority, it added.

The NGT also agreed to the suggestion of the committee that services of Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd) may be taken as consultant for three months on the subject of implementation of Solid Waste Management, 2016 during the Kumbh Mela.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) may consider utilising Ganga task force during the Kumbh Mela to be associated with the solid waste management and water quality issues, the NGT said.

"We take note of the suggestion that thermocol or styrene or the cups made of such material for serving tea etc. are not burnt but disposed of scientifically instead of burning.

"We direct that earlier direction of digitally displaying the water quality at permanent places may be fully complied with during the Kumbh Mela," said the bench also comprising Justice S P Wangdi.
First Published: Tue, January 08 2019. 14:25 IST

