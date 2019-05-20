MNM lodges complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister

The (MNM) on Monday lodged a police complaint against Minister for Milk and Rural Development Rajenthra Bhalaji for criminal intimidation and defamation of its

In the complaint submitted to Chennai's of Police, alleged that Bhalaji had threatened violence against by saying that his tongue should be cut for a remark he made at an election rally.

Last week, reportedly told a rally in a locality dominated by Muslims that "independent India's first extremist was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse".

The comment created a furore across the country and a police complaint was filed in Aravakuruchi against Haasan for trying to create animosity between communities.

The on Monday granted Haasan anticipatory bail in the matter.

The MNM alleged that in an interview to Sun TV Tamil channel, Bhalaji defamed Haasan with baseless allegations of a nexus between his party and the

It also alleged that instigated by Bhalaji's call to beat up Haasan, a group of people attempted to attack him in Aravakuruchi constituency in district on May 16. Haasan was asked to cancel his campaigning on May 17.

--IANS

vj/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)