Modi alleges Tughalaq Road poll scam

while in his public address in Gujarat's Junagadh on Wednesday accused the of looting the money meant "for the poor and pregnant women" in the country, terming it as a new scam by the Congress, which he named "Tughlaq Road election scam".

"Now, the scam has got a new name, but with proof," said at a rally in Gujarat's Junagadh. "The is indulging in a 'Tughlaq Road election scam', in which money meant for the poor pregnant women is being usurped to fill their own leaders' bellies."

Congress Rahul Gandhi's official residence as a lawmaker, is on Tughlaq Lane in Similarly, Kamal Nath's residence as an is also on road called Tughlaq Road.

said had become the "new ATM" of the Congress, while referring to the searches conducted by the Income Tax department in "You must have seen in the media in the last few days how cash filled sacks were found from Congress leaders. It has not even been six months of forming the government in that state," said Modi.

He claimed that the Congress was interested in coming to power for looting. "The entire story of Congress is a story of a single family," Modi said.

Addressing another rally in Songadh in Tapi district of Gujarat, Modi alleged that the Congress party was trying to "fulfil the demands of Pakistan".

Launching a blistering attack on the Congress, on Wednesday charged it with looting the country, saying in five years of his government, he has brought the Congress to the doorstep of jail.

"Give me another five years, and I will ensure they (Congress leaders) are in jail," Modi said while addressing a rally in Junagadh in his home state which has 26 Lok Sabha seats, and where polling is due on April 23.

Dubbing the Congress manifesto as 'Dhakosla Patra' (a 'document of hypocrisy'), the criticised the Congress for promising removal of sedition laws.A

"They want our to be defenceless. They want to protect the 'tukde-tukde gang' -- no matter how big their crime is, they have the right to get bail. Why are they (Congress) doing it? Are they preparing for jail? I have brought them to the doorstep of jail in five years. Give me another five years, and I will ensure they are in jail," Modi said.A

"Congress wants power to loot money, and there is only one family in the Congress. The party has held out only false promises in the name of poverty removal. The country can only prosper if it is safe and secure," Modi said.A

"There is not a single slur left with the Congress which its leaders have not used for your son, Modi. They have always had problems with First it was Sardar Patel, then Morarji Desai and now it's me. They wonder how this Gujarati 'chaiwala' has become the PM," Modi said.

"If you want to compare and Congress, it's simple: Look at the track records of both parties. While Congress's is a tape record, the BJP's record shows determination for the country's security and a fight against terrorists," Modi said.

"The Congress tape record has only one song in it: 'Modi hatao'. Is this the same Congress which was nurtured by " he asked.

On Kashmir, Prime Minister said the Congress wanted a different prime minister for J&K. "Is it possible for a country to have two prime ministers?" he asked.

requested the first-time voters of the state to dedicate their vote to a party committed to the security of the country. "When you are going to cast your first vote, I urge you to dedicate that vote to the country, only to country's interest and for the government committed to the security of the country," he said.

--IANS

Amit-Desai/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)