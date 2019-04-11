Rs 45 lakh seized during IT raid on TDP MP's aide

The seized 45.4 lakh cash during a search at the residence of an of and outgoing from Guntur, Galla Jayadev, late Tuesday night.

The officials searched the residence of Gurappa Narasimha Naidu, of Jayadev, who was one of the richest MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

The said in a statement on Wednesday that the search was conducted at the premises of Naidu after information was received on toll-free-number that cash was kept at his residence for use in the

" was only at the time of recording his statement late in the night that he revealed that he was giving services to Shri Galla Jayadev, MP, TDP also in his capacity as a During the course of search, cash of 45.4 lakh was seized being unexplained," said in a statement.

Gurappa Naidu is a retired person who is practising freelance cost accountancy. The department clarified that no premise of was searched.

On learning about the searches, Jayadev, along with other leaders of the TDP, had reached the area. They staged a sit-in condemning the raids. They later withdrew the protest after IT officials left the place.

Jayadev, who is seeking re-election from Guntur, alleged the raids were aimed at targeting his party a day before the polling.

is the of Amara Raja Group, known for its automotive battery brand With declared assets of 683 crore, he was one of the richest MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha. This time he has declared assets of Rs 305 crore.

on Wednesday said the raid on Jayadev's was the latest action by the to target the party at the behest of

He said the IT officials have conducted raids on many TDP leaders in the recent days but not even one of opposition was raided.

Naidu submitted a memorandum to (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi, taking strong exception to the IT raids during elections.

He later staged a sit-in at CEO's office to protest the alleged bias being shown by the and the IT raids.

--IANS

ms/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)