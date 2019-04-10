Surgical strikes laid foundation of New India: Modi

The twin surgical strikes conducted by the Indian armed forces under the leadership of late Manohar Parrikar, laid the foundation for 'new India's new principle and new policy", said on Wednesday.

"The surgical strikes which were carried out in his (Parrikar's) tenure, laid the foundation of New India's new principle and practice. The message that can now attack terrorists in their own home, resonates clearly in front of every country in the world," the said.

Modi, who was in to address an election campaign rally at an indoor stadium near Panaji, also said he was proud of the fact that he, along with Parrikar, got the opportunity to give a new direction to India's defence doctrine.

"I am proud that I got the opportunity to work along with a colleague like Manoharji and got the opportunity to give new direction to India's defence doctrine," Modi said.

Former Parrikar, who died on March 17 after a prolonged battle with advanced pancreatic cancer, served as from 2014-2017.

