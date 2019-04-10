Over 14 crore voters in first phase of LS polls

Over 14.21 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,279 candidates in 91 constituencies across in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

The first phase is third biggest in terms of number of Lok Sabha seats among the seven phases in which the election will be conducted. More than 1.70 lakh polling booths set up across 20 states and Union Territories.

According to official data, a total of 14,21,69,537 voters are eligible voters can cast their ballot. There are 7,22,17,733 male voters and 6,98,55931 female voters. There are an additional 7,764 third gender voters.

