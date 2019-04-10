JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Alpesh Thakore quits Congress, takes one MLA along (2nd Lead)

Government extends final sales return filing date

Business Standard

Over 14 crore voters in first phase of LS polls

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Over 14.21 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,279 candidates in 91 constituencies across India in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.

The first phase is third biggest in terms of number of Lok Sabha seats among the seven phases in which the election will be conducted. More than 1.70 lakh polling booths set up across 20 states and Union Territories.

According to official data, a total of 14,21,69,537 voters are eligible voters can cast their ballot. There are 7,22,17,733 male voters and 6,98,55931 female voters. There are an additional 7,764 third gender voters.

--IANS

ps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 23:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU