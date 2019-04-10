Over 14 crore voters in first phase of LS polls

-
ALSO READ
LS polls: Jana Sena and alliance partners finalize seat sharing in Andhra Pradesh
Interesting facts about Lok Sabha elections
Govt seeks Rs 1600 crore to pay EVM suppliers
CPI, DMK inks seat sharing agreement for Lok Sabha elections
How can situation in J&K be conducive for general elections and not assembly polls, asks Yechury
-
Over 14.21 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,279 candidates in 91 constituencies across India in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Thursday.
The first phase is third biggest in terms of number of Lok Sabha seats among the seven phases in which the election will be conducted. More than 1.70 lakh polling booths set up across 20 states and Union Territories.
According to official data, a total of 14,21,69,537 voters are eligible voters can cast their ballot. There are 7,22,17,733 male voters and 6,98,55931 female voters. There are an additional 7,764 third gender voters.
--IANS
ps/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU