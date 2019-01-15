JUST IN
Modi arrives in Kerala

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Tuesday evening on a brief four-hour visit of Kerala.

Stepping down from the aircraft that flew him from Raipur, Modi was received by Governor P. Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

From the airport, Modi took a helicopter to Kollam, about 70 km from here.

He has three programmes, including inauguration of the Kollam bypass and addressing a meeting of his party activists, both at Kollam.

He will return to the state capital to inaugurate various developmental projects worth Rs 90 crore under the Swadesh Darshan programme.

Around 8 p.m, Modi will fly back to Delhi.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 16:58 IST

