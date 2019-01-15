Food, relief supplies extended for tribal refugees in Tripura

Foodgrain and other relief supplies for the tribals sheltered in for over 21 years, have been extended for another two-and-a-half- months, an said here on Tuesday.

"The (Union) has extended the deadline for repatriation of tribal refugees from to till March 31. The assistance to the refugees in the form of foodgrain and cash doles will also be continued till March 31," told IANS on the phone.

He said that following the Ministry's previous order, the supply of free foodgrain and other relief was supposed to stop starting from Wednesday.

Over 35,000 tribals, comprising 5,907 families, fled from and have been staying in seven relief camps in northern Tripura's Kanchanpur and Panisagar sub-divisions since October 1997 following ethnic tension after a was killed in the neighbouring state.

Meanwhile, the Bru Displaced People's Forum (MBDPF), the apex body of the refugees, has urged Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, and (North-East) Satyendra Garg to extend their relief and other assistance until they returned to their homes in Mizoram.

A. Sawibunga, and Bruno Msha, in a joint letter on Monday, said that it would be very inhuman if the government unilaterally stopped the assistance to the refugees.

In their letter, the refugee leaders also called the to set up polling stations inside the seven relief camps during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The had set up 15 special polling stations at Kanhmun, a village along the Mizoram- border, facilitating polling by 12,018 voters among over 35,000 tribal immigrants, to vote in the November 28 Assembly polls in Mizoram.

Following a four-partite agreement in last July, the supply of and relief materials were stopped from October 1, ostensibly to compel the tribal migrants to return to their villages in Mizoram.

According to an of the Tripura Relief and Revenue Department, over Rs 370 crore has been spent on the relief packages.

