Modi congratulates Maldives President on poll victory

called up on Monday and complimented him on the victory of his (MDP) in the recent in the archipelago nation.

A MEA release said that during their telephonic conversation, Modi noted that the significant victory of MDP signifies a "resounding endorsement of the policies and efforts of its leaders", who have worked with deep commitment for the people of

He welcomed the successful completion of the elections, which marked consolidation of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions in the

Modi reiterated India's deep commitment, in keeping with its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, to work closely with the Maldives in further deepening their partnership and assist it as per its requirement in its socio-economic development.

He also spoke to former and congratulated him on the momentous electoral victory.

lauded the participation of all democracy-loving forces in deepening the roots of democracy in the Maldives, and offered India's continued assistance for the objective.

--IANS

ps/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)