37 Rohingyas found on beach in Malaysia

Thirty-seven Rohingya Muslims were discovered on the Kuala beach in on Monday, authorities said, sparking fears of a fresh exodus of the minority community in

This is the second group of Rohingyas found in northwest Peninsular Malaysia, near the border with Thailand, after 35 members of the community were discovered in the same district in March.

police Datuk told reporters that the group held on Monday were all men who had divided themselves into three separate groups after landing in

But they were arrested by the local border police soon after, Mohamed was cited as saying by news.

In recent months, dozens of Rohingyas have embarked on the dangerous sea journey to from or

The Rohingyas, mostly Muslims, have been living in Myanmar's Rakhine state for many generations. But authorities do not recognize them as citizens and consider them to be Bangladeshi immigrants, denying them basic rights.

In 2017, the carried out a brutal campaign, termed as "ethnic cleansing" by the UN, against the Rohingyas.

The crackdown forced more than 700,000 members of the community - the majority of the Rohingya population in Rakhine - to flee to neighbouring after a militant group, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, attacked multiple security posts in the state.

Most of the refugees live under harsh conditions in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar area near the Myanmar border, making it the world's largest refugee camp.

The of the had warned in February that 82 per cent of these refugees live in homes built with bamboo and shredded plastic that are now battered, putting them at great risk during the approaching cyclone season, accompanied by heavy rainfall and extreme temperatures.

