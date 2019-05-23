JUST IN
Modi drops 'Chowkidar' from Twitter handle

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dropped the 'Chowkidar' (watchman) prefix from his official Twitter handle and urged BJP leaders to do the same.

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to sweep the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he tweeted: "The people of India became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard India from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism. Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar spirit to the next level."

"Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress. The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my Twitter name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too," he added.

In March, Modi tweeted a video with the hashtag '#MainBhiChowkidar' (I am also a watchman) and called all those a watchman who are fighting corruption, dirt, social evils and are working for the progress of India.

Soon after, the Prime Minister added 'Chowkidar' prefix to his Twitter handle, and several BJP leaders followed.

--IANS

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 18:54 IST

