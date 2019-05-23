Modi drops 'Chowkidar' from Twitter handle

Modi on Thursday dropped the 'Chowkidar' (watchman) prefix from his official handle and urged BJP leaders to do the same.

As the (BJP) is set to sweep the 2019 polls, he tweeted: "The people of became Chowkidars and rendered great service to the nation. Chowkidar has become a powerful symbol to safeguard from the evils of casteism, communalism, corruption and cronyism. Now, the time has come to take the Chowkidar spirit to the next level."

"Keep this spirit alive at every moment and continue working for India's progress. The word 'Chowkidar' goes from my name but it remains an integral part of me. Urging you all to do the same too," he added.

In March, Modi tweeted a video with the hashtag '#MainBhiChowkidar' (I am also a watchman) and called all those a watchman who are fighting corruption, dirt, social evils and are working for the progress of

Soon after, the added 'Chowkidar' prefix to his handle, and several BJP leaders followed.

