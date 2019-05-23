Ruling MNF set to win lone Mizoram LS seat

C. Lalrosanga, the ruling (MNF) candidate, is set to secure the lone Lok Sabha seat in as he is leading his nearest Independent rival by 8,307 votes. The party has won the Assembly by-election in the state.

Lalrosanga, a former (IBPS) of Doordarshan, secured 223,509 votes (44.99 per cent of the total valid votes).

Hmar, backed by the opposition and the (ZPM) alliance, bagged 2,15,202 votes (43.32 per cent). C.L. Ruala of the had won the Lok Sabha seat in in 2014.

Altogether six candidates, including Lalthlamuani the first woman to fight the parliamentary polls in Mizoram, were in the fray. The constituency voted on April 11.

In case of by-election, MNF nominee Zothantluanga won the seat defeating by 7,035 votes. The by-election to the seat was necessitated after ZPM vacated it to retain Serchhip constituency.

The MNF, led by and party President Zoramthanga, had delivered a humiliating defeat to former Lal Thanhawla-led in the November 28, 2018 Assembly polls.

With the win, the MNF's strength in the 40-member Assembly rose to 27.

