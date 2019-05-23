Ruling MNF set to win lone Mizoram LS seat

C. Lalrosanga, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) candidate, is set to secure the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram as he is leading his nearest Independent rival Lalnghinglova Hmar by 8,307 votes. The party has won the Assembly by-election in the state.
Lalrosanga, a former Indian Broadcasting Programme Service (IBPS) officer and retired Director General of Doordarshan, secured 223,509 votes (44.99 per cent of the total valid votes).
Hmar, backed by the opposition Congress and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) alliance, bagged 2,15,202 votes (43.32 per cent). C.L. Ruala of the Congress had won the Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram in 2014.
Altogether six candidates, including Lalthlamuani the first woman to fight the parliamentary polls in Mizoram, were in the fray. The constituency voted on April 11.
In case of Aizawl West-1 Assembly by-election, MNF nominee Zothantluanga won the seat defeating Independent candidate Lalbuanga Sailo by 7,035 votes. The by-election to the seat was necessitated after ZPM legislator Lalduhoma vacated it to retain Serchhip constituency.
The MNF, led by Chief Minister and party President Zoramthanga, had delivered a humiliating defeat to former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla-led Congress in the November 28, 2018 Assembly polls.
With the Aizawl West-1 Assembly win, the MNF's strength in the 40-member Assembly rose to 27.
