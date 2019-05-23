Celebrations in Delhi as BJP heads for clean sweep

Celebrations broke out across the national capital on Thursday with the (BJP) leading on all the seven seats in

The BJP wasleading with the maximum margin in the North West seat, where celebrity face was ahead with 5,24,949 votes against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gugan Singh.

The Congress, meanwhile, was trailing on five seats, followed by the on two seats.

According to the latest vote count trends, the BJP's cricketer-turned-politician was leading over his rival and former Lovely by 3,77,744 votes.

In South Delhi, BJP's was ahead of the AAP's Raghav Chadha by 3,39,197 votes.

In Chandini Chowk, sitting MP and Union was leading against Congress' J.P. Agarwal by 1,52,019 votes.

from the North East Delhi seat was leading with 3,57,436 votes against former Delhi and senior

In the seat, BJP's was leading the vote count with 2,51,673 votes against the Congress'

The BJP was ahead of the in the West Delhi constituency as well with 5,41,389 votes, where the saffron party's Parvesh Singh Verma was leading with 5,41,389 votes against the Congress' who had secured 65,238 votes, as per the latest trends.

The BJP had bagged all the seven seats in the national capital in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and had fielded five of its seven sitting MPs.

