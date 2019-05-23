Celebrations in Delhi as BJP heads for clean sweep

Celebrations broke out across the national capital on Thursday with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on all the seven seats in Delhi.
The BJP wasleading with the maximum margin in the North West Delhi seat, where celebrity face Hans Raj Hans was ahead with 5,24,949 votes against the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Gugan Singh.
The Congress, meanwhile, was trailing on five seats, followed by the AAP on two seats.
According to the latest vote count trends, the BJP's cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir was leading over his Congress rival and former Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely by 3,77,744 votes.
In South Delhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri was ahead of the AAP's Raghav Chadha by 3,39,197 votes.
In Chandini Chowk, sitting MP and Union Minister Harsha Vardhan was leading against Congress' J.P. Agarwal by 1,52,019 votes.
BJP state President Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi seat was leading with 3,57,436 votes against former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit.
In the New Delhi seat, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi was leading the vote count with 2,51,673 votes against the Congress' Ajay Makhan.
The BJP was ahead of the Congress in the West Delhi constituency as well with 5,41,389 votes, where the saffron party's Parvesh Singh Verma was leading with 5,41,389 votes against the Congress' Mahabal Mishra who had secured 65,238 votes, as per the latest trends.
The BJP had bagged all the seven seats in the national capital in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and had fielded five of its seven sitting MPs.
