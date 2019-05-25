The race to succeed as the new British has begun with Tory leadership contenders clashing over

UK Matt Hancock, 40, become the latest on Saturday to declare his intentions to stand for the Conservative leadership after May's resignation.

Hancock joins a long list of prominent Conservatives vying for the party leadership -- and, by default, the country -- including former Boris Johnson, Rory Stewart, party and former Secretary

and former Work and have also confirmed their intentions to stand, the reported.

Despite May's troubles in winning over enough MPs for her deal, Hancock told Radio 4's Today programme that a majority of the Commons wanted to leave the European Union, but there had been "disagreements on how".

He said May's successor must be "brutally honest" about the "trade-offs" required to get a deal through Parliament. Rejecting the suggestions for general elections, he said it would be "a disaster for the country" and would risk " by Christmas".

Hancock also said the party needed a " for the future, not just for now", capable of appealing to younger voters. "We need to move on from the horrible of the last three years. We need a fresh start and a fresh face to ensure that this country wins the battles of the 2020s and remains prosperous for many years to come."

The bosses expect a new leader to be chosen by the end of July. May said on Friday she would resign as the on June 7, but will continue as the while the leadership contest takes place.

Stewart urged to tell the truth about where they stood on Brexit and suggested, for that reason, he could not serve in a Cabinet under Johnson.

Johnson told an economic conference in on Friday a new leader would have "the opportunity to do things differently". "We will leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal. The way to get a good deal is to prepare for a no deal."

Most bookmakers have Johnson as favourite against and Michael Gove, who are yet to declare their plans.

Work and has ruled herself out, saying the party and the country wants "someone who is more enthusiastic about Brexit than I am".

Tory MPs have until the week, starting June 10, to put their names forward and any of them can stand -- as long as they have the backing of two parliamentary colleagues.

--IANS

soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)