Ex-High Court judge files criminal complaint against Badal

Punjab and Haryana High Court former judge Justice Ranjit Singh has filed a criminal complaint against Punjab's former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) chief, for deliberately and willfully making "false, derogatory and defamatory" statements against him.
Justice Ranjit Singh, who was heading the Commission of Inquiry constituted by the present Congress government to look into the cases of sacrilege during the SAD-BJP regime, said their intention was to bring disrepute to him.
The act of dubbing the commission report as worth Rs 5 during a demonstration outside the Punjab assembly allegedly by Badal, legislator Bikram Singh Majithia and SAD members in August last has been quoted as an "instance of willful disrepute".
Justice Ranjit Singh has also referred to other instances where Badal made statements against the commission and its head, which allegedly brought disrepute.
Justice Ranjit Singh has asserted he as the chairman of the commission executed his duties and functions in a completely non-partisan manner.
