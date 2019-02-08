Modi master of corruption: Mamata

Friday hit out at calling him "the master of corruption" and said that she supported the views of the on the Rafale deal.

She described Rafale deal as "one of the biggest scam of the country".

"I do not know how much money changed hands or what had happened, but certainly there must be something behind the curtain. Rafale deal is a big scam and I support the Congress' views on it," Banerjee told a press conference after the conclusion of the Bengal Global Business Summit here.

Earlier in the day, had alleged that "the has stolen Rs 30,000 crore of your money, bypassed a process, and given it to his friend Mr Anil Ambani". He demanded answers to questions raised by a media report that the PMO conducted parallel negotiations on the Rafale deal, saying it is now "crystal clear" that the "watchman" is the "thief".

Calling Modi as "Mr Maddy", Banerjee claimed that the country has not witnessed such a corrupt in its history.

"The less we talk about this man (the prime minister) the better. Mr is the master of corruption. He is the master of arrogance and a shame for the country. I have no words to describe him. His standard is so low that we have never expected such a man to be the prime minister. We have respect for the but not for this man," she said.

Banerjee also claimed that Modi was "scared" as 23 major parties in the country have united against him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)