Modi is our Supreme Court: Sena leader on Ram temple

MP Sanjay said on Monday that was the for his party on the issue because the country had elected him with an overwhelming majority.

Speaking to reporters here, said: "The auspicious time has arrived. Soon the construction of the will begin in Ayodhya under the leadership of and This is not a fight for taking credit. We will listen to Modiji because the country has elected him. He is our "

Asserting that a grand will soon be a reality in Ayodhya, said, "The BJP cannot keep asking people for votes in the name of the Ram temple year after year. It is Ram Lalla's blessings that resulted in the overwhelming mandate for the in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

The leader's comments came ahead of his Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya. Thackeray and his party's newly elected MPs are scheduled to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya on June 16.

"They will thank for making the largest party in the NDA after the BJP," said Raut.

--IANS

hindi/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)