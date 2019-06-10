Modi to meet Xi, Putin at SCO but not Imran Khan: MEA

-
ALSO READ
No Modi-Imran meeting on sidelines of SCO: MEA
No meeting scheduled between Modi and Imran Khan on sidelines of SCO summit
No Indo-Pak bilateral meeting at SCO summit: MEA
Modi's swearing-in: Invite to BIMSTEC leaders in line with 'Neighbourhood First' policy, says MEA
BIMSTEC leaders to attend Modi's swearing-in
-
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Monday said no meeting has been organised between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held later in June.
"No meeting is being organised between Prime Minister Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. There is nothing more that I can add at this stage," he told reporters here.
Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit which will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on June 13-14, said Gitesh Sharma, Secretary (West) in the MEA.
--IANS
bns/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU