Modi's return must for peace, progress: RSS leader

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Monday said that return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is crucial for social and religious amity, and progress of the country.
Speaking at an event here, he said the Congress always claimed the credit for India's freedom but "it is a lie".
"It was not the Congress which got India freedom...great leaders like Bhagat Singh should get the credit," he said while addressing an awareness campaign "Vote for Nation".
He was critical of the opposition parties forming an alliance "for dividing the nation".
Urging people to vote, he said people have to decide who they want to vote for -- "someone who has shown the country's strength to the world" or others "who are sponsoring religious riots and dividing people".
"The Narendra Modi should return to power in 2019. His return is important for social and religious unity, besides progress of the country."
The RSS leader said that February 26 -- when air strikes by the Indian Air Force at Balakot, Pakistan, in retaliation to the Pulwama attack -- was the day "India slapped its brother to improve it".
He said 26/2 established India as a country which not only speaks but also acts and since then, there has been no news of ceasefire violation from the India-Pakistan borders.
"Till now, the world thought that India is a coward country and can only speak and issue warnings. In the last 70 years, it was on 26/2 that the country smiled truly, for the first time," he added.
--IANS
nks/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU