Modi stops speech when lensman faints

IANS  |  Surat 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday halted while speaking at a function held here after seeing a cameraman of a news channel faint. He quickly gestured officials to take care of the man.

Modi was speaking after the foundation stone laying ceremony of the extension building of the Surat airport terminal. He was giving out numbers of homes constructed during the UPA and NDA governments when he suddenly stopped speaking.

His attention went towards the cameraman who had fainted while recording the event. The Prime Minister gestured towards his officials and security personnel and told them to urgently call an ambulance.

The cameraman, Kishan Ramolia, was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 19:56 IST

