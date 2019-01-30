Police officer, three journalists held for extortion

A and three journalists were arrested here on Tuesday midnight for extorting money from a call centre owner. Cash totalling Rs 8 lakh was recovered from the police officer's office, police claimed on Wednesday.

The police said that Manoj Pant, the (SHO) of the Sector 20 police station and his facilitators -- Udit Goel, and -- sought to extort money from the call centre owner against whom a case was filed in November 2018.

In order to provide relief to the call centre owner, a deal was reportedly finalized for "crores of rupees" and an advance of Rs 8 lakh was handed over to the SHO through the journalists who were caught red-handed by of Police Vaibhav Krishna, his said.

Pant carried out the raid after being tipped off about the racket, the said.

Additional SHO Jagvir Singh, who was found driving a Mercedes car, was suspended, added the

