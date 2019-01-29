JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Crime-Disaster-Accident

Working conditions deteriorating for foreign media in China: Report

Business Standard

UN culture chief condemns photoreporter's killing in Libya

IANS 

Paris, Jan 29 (IANS/AKI) The Director-General of the UN culture organisation Unesco has deplored the killing by shelling of acclaimed photoreporter Mohamed Ben Khalifa in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Mohamed Ben Khalifa, a distinguished photo and video journalist who worked for several international outlets including the Associated Press news agency, died on January 19 of shrapnel wounds he sustained while covering clashes between armed militia.

"I condemn the killing of Mohamed Ben Khalifa and... call on all those involved in the armed conflict in Libya to respect the Geneva Conventions recognizing the civilian status of journalists," said Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Khalifa is survived by his wife Lamya and their 7-month-old daughter.

At least 12 journalists have been killed in relation to their work since Libya's uprising began in 2011.

--IANS/AKI

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements