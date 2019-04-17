Modi washing feet of workers a 'made for media' event: Rahul

on Wednesday alleged that had washed the feet of sanitation workers at Prayagraj in February in "made for media" event and that he had no interest or time to know their problems.

"Unfortunately, other than the photo op, he had no interest or time for the 'mann ki baat' of those whose feet he washed," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi attached a documentary saying it tells the story of men and women "used in his made for media, 'washing feet' event".

Modi had washed the feet of the sanitation workers during his visit to Prayagraj and felicitated Swachha Grahis, fire department personnel, security personnel for their services in Kumbh Mela.

--IANS

ps/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)