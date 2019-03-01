Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi to hold a press conference

Friday challenged Modi to hold a press conference and answer questions of the public.

Since he became the PM in 2014, Modi has not held a press conference in all this time, Gandhi said, addressing a public rally here.

"I address press conferences; have you seen the 'chowkidar' addressing a press conference? He is not only a 'chor' (thief) but also 'darpok' (coward)," Gandhi said.

The claimed Modi speaks falsehood all the time. "If you want to hear truth, come here but if you want to hear lies, then go to Modi's rallies," Gandhi said, addressing the crowd in suburban Bandra.

He also slammed the PM for 'protecting' the likes of absconding diamantaire

"Modi will call as Mehul bhai (brother) but call you (people) 'Mitron' (friends)," he said.

Gandhi said the will give 500 sq feet houses to slum dwellers in under the slum development scheme if voted to power.

He expressed joy over IAF Wing coming back home from captivity in "Wing Abhinandan Varthaman, welcome back to the country," the Congress said.

