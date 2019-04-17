AAP says no alliance with Congress

Unable to convince the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) on Wednesday said there will be no poll alliance with the as the two parties could not reach an agreement on seat-sharing in and in the elections.

told the media that wanted to forge an alliance with the in order to stop the BJP "but it seems the is not interested".

"We wanted an alliance on 18 seats, but unfortunately, Congress is not ready for any compromise on seat sharing. Together, we could have defeated BJP," he said.

The two parties were engaged in alliance talks for the past several weeks.

Singh said he met Congress leaders - Ghulam Nabi Azad, and - but alliance could not be finalised.

He said the two parties initially agreed on 4:3 seat distribution in where four seats would be allocated to

Singh said AAP had also proposed a 6:3:1 seat sharing in under which Congress would fight from six seats, Jannayak Janata Party would field its candidates in three seats and one candidate would be fielded by the AAP.

"Congress is not interested in forging alliance. We tried out all possible arrangements. It seems Congress is not ready to cede an inch of ground for AAP. The alliance talks are over," he said.

--IANS

ss/prs

