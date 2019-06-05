Mohammad Kaif meets Katrina Kaif

Former Mohammad shared his "finally the Kaifs meet" moment with Kaif, sending fans in a tizzy.

"Finally the Kaifs meet. PS: As clarified earlier, abhi tak koi rishta nahi, except insaaniyat ka," Mohammad tweeted, explaining they have no relation with each other except for humanity.

He shared a photograph in which the two of them are all smiles for the camera. Katrina, who has been promoting her new film "Bharat" looks bright and lovely in a red shirt dress, while Mohammad flaunts a shirt and a suit.

The post drew a lot of comments from fans.

One user wrote: "Both Kaifs' career took a huge stardom from London: Kaif from the movie 'Namastey London', from final on home of Lord's, "

Several people said the two looked like siblings, while others questioned the use of "abhi tak (till now)" in Mohammad Kaif's post.

--IANS

rb/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)