When Jim Sarbh chose Ranveer over Ranbir

picked his "Padmaavat" co-star over Kapoor for a hypothetical one-night stand situation.

Jim expressed his views as he appeared on "BFFs with Vogue - Season 3" along with and The show is aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement.

During the signature BFFs game round 'Scary Spice', host asked Jim "Would you rather wake up in the morning and realise you had a one-night stand with -- or Kapoor?"

After a hesitant pause, Neha further coaxed him to answer by saying: "I know you are dying to take Ranveer's name, just say it."

To that, Jim said: "Yeah, "

The also opened up about his experience of working with on "Padmaavat".

"There were really tough days and we shot it over a year and three days so the character is living with you at all times. Sometimes you do like 65 takes or something and you just reach that point where you don't understand what else you can do."

Neha prompted him to talk about a scene where they had to give 65 takes.

He said: "Actually it was during the 'Binte dil' section, a part that is no longer in the film is the shot we did like 65... I guess we never got it even in 65 takes... That's what I like about him (Bhansali). The scolding was equal to the praise. If it went well, everyone knew it went well. If it went badly, everyone knew it went badly.

"For me, that's easy as things are clear. I know when it's going right, I know when it's going wrong. I am not confused, I am not wondering that the has said nothing..."

Jim further said that after the first schedule with the film's team, he was on the same page about what the character meant in the context of the film.

"After that, it was only improving me. All of the notes that he (Bhansali) was giving me... so it was a pleasure."

