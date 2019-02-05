Twitter bots were very active during 2018 US midterms: Study

Thousands of originating in and - besides those created in the US -- were active during the 2018 November midterm elections, claims a study.

The research conducted by the and a Swiss revealed that in virtually every US state, more than a fifth of those posting about the elections on in the weeks before Election Day were robots, CNBC reported on Monday.

More than 15,000 used the #ivoted hashtag on Election Day, the findings showed.

The results, based on an analysis of millions of posts, suggest that accounts-linked to and other foreign countries continued their activities during the US elections despite protective measures taken by after allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US rocked the nation.

Twitter, for example, confirmed it had removed 10,000 pretending to be Democrats days before the midterms.

Twitter, and Google's parent company removed hundreds of accounts tied to in August 2018.

But the new research revealed that between October 6 and November 19 -- nearly two weeks after Election Day -- more than 200,000 bots were posting about the midterm elections, compared to about 750,000 humans.

To identify which accounts were bots, the researchers used a sophisticated tool called "Botometer" which uses (ML) techniques to determine whether an account is operated by a human or by a software algorithm, said the CNBC report, adding that the tool was developed at the

Thousands of those bots could be traced to and several hundred originated in Iran, according to one of the authors of the study, of

--IANS

gb/mr

