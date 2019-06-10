MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath takes oath as MLA

took oath as a on Monday after winning a by-poll from Assembly constituency.

administered the oath to Nath in the state

Former Digvijaya Singh, Hina Kawre, of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, and other leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

has been elected nine times from parliamentary constituency. He took over as the in December 2018 after the Congress' victory in the state Assembly polls.

The by-poll to the Assembly seat was held after its MLA resigned.

--IANS

hindi-mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)