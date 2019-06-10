MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath takes oath as MLA

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took oath as a legislator on Monday after winning a by-poll from Chhindwara Assembly constituency.
Legislative Assembly Speaker N.P. Prajapati administered the oath to Nath in the state Assembly hall.
Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, Deputy Speaker Hina Kawre, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh and other leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony.
Kamal Nath has been elected nine times from Chhindwara parliamentary constituency. He took over as the Chief Minister in December 2018 after the Congress' victory in the state Assembly polls.
The by-poll to the Chhindwara Assembly seat was held after its Congress MLA Deepak Saxena resigned.
--IANS
