Formalin-laced fish: Goa Health Minister junks Congress charge

Health Vishwajit on Monday rubbished the opposition Congress' charge that formalin, a carcinogenic cadaver preservative, was still being used to preserve fish sold in the state.

In a raid carried out at a South fish market last July, a (FDA) team found traces of formalin in fish being sold there.

The revelation triggered a controversy following which the assured that efforts would be made to check fish imported into from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and However, the Opposition claims that very little has actually been done in this regard.

State on Sunday quoted a private laboratory's test report to allege that fish, especially mackerel, sold in Goan markets was again found to contain 2 ppm traces of formalin.

Rebutting the charge, told reporters that the was trying to trigger a controversy out of a non-issue and questioned the credentials of the leaders who made the allegation.

"Yesterday's press conference was rubbish. They are not scientists. is not a scientist, he is a He should go back to teaching because he has lost miserably," said.

"There is no need to panic. The Congress is only playing out of nothing. Let them tell me which lab conducted the test and how..." the added.

