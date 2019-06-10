JUST IN
Arunachal Governor apprises Shah of security scene

IANS  |  Guwahati 

Arunachal Pradesh Governor B.D. Mishra met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in the North Block, here on Monday, and briefed him about the security scenario in the state.

Mishra talked about strengthening the state police by adopting modern techniques, providing adequate fund for accommodation to lower-level personnel and mobility. He also stressed upgradation of riot control training and equipments.

The governor also shared with the Home Minister the anguish of the people against militancy and barbaric killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others in May.

Although there are no insurgent outfits in Arunachal Pradesh, insurgents from other states, including different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, anti-talk wings of the Ulfa and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) were active in the state.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 19:16 IST

