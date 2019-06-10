Arunachal Governor apprises Shah of security scene

B.D. met at his office in the North Block, here on Monday, and briefed him about the security scenario in the state.

talked about strengthening the by adopting modern techniques, providing adequate fund for accommodation to lower-level personnel and mobility. He also stressed upgradation of riot control training and equipments.

The also shared with the the anguish of the people against militancy and barbaric killing of MLA Tirong Aboh and 10 others in May.

Although there are no insurgent outfits in Arunachal Pradesh, insurgents from other states, including different factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, anti-talk wings of the Ulfa and the of Bodoland (NDFB) were active in the state.

--IANS

ah/mag/pcj

