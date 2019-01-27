JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

BJP feels Priyanka taking up UP role will be beneficial against BSP-SP alliance

Business Standard

MP Minister fails to read out R-Day message, asks Collector to complete it

IANS  |  Gwalior 

Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi was unable to read the Chief Minister's message during a Republic Day event here on Saturday and instead asked the District Collector to complete it.

The ministers, who are the chief guests at district-level R-Day functions in the states, have to read out the message of the Chief Minister on the ocassion. However, Imrati Devi, the Women and Child Development Minister in the Kamal Nath cabinet, read out just three or four lines of the message before saying she was feeling uncomfortable and asked the District Collector, Bharat Yadav, to take over.

Imrati Devi, a three-time MLA, represents the reserved Dabra constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

--IANS

hindi-aks/ksk/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, January 27 2019. 13:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements