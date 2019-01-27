MP Minister fails to read out R-Day message, asks Collector to complete it

Devi was unable to read the Chief Minister's message during a event here on Saturday and instead asked the to complete it.

The ministers, who are the chief guests at district-level R-Day functions in the states, have to read out the message of the Chief on the ocassion. However, Imrati Devi, the Women and Child Development in the Kamal Nath cabinet, read out just three or four lines of the message before saying she was feeling uncomfortable and asked the District Collector, Bharat Yadav, to take over.

Imrati Devi, a three-time MLA, represents the reserved Dabra constituency in the Assembly.

