BJP feels Priyanka taking up UP role will be beneficial against BSP-SP alliance

BJP feels that Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as incharge of eastern will be beneficial to it in the fight against the SP-BSP alliance in the coming polls and that it is better prepared to take on the opposition than it was in 2014.

The party is also aiming at winning nearly half the seats in and and is optimistic about again forming alliance with in Maharasthra.

BJP leaders said that the party was better prepared to take on the opposition in compared to 2014 due to stronger booth-level presence and the work done by the over the past five years.

They also made light of the alliance between the and saying that a buzz was sought to be created when SP and had come together during the 2017 assembly polls but the alliance failed.

However, they also said that gaining credibility or improving its prospects in the state due to appointment of as Congress in charge of Eastern will benefit the party against the gathbanthan (alliance).

Priyanka Gandhi's appointment came days after Congress was left out from the alliance announced by and The Congress has announced that it will contest all 80 seats in the state but has kept the window of an understanding open.

The BJP had done very well in the 2014 polls in Uttar Pradesh, winning 71 seats with two seats going to its ally, and party leaders said that would again contest from

BJP leaders did not rule out the possibility of Modi contesting from another seat and said a decision is expected to be taken once the Lok Sabha campaign picks up pace. There have been demands from some Congress workers that should contest against Modi from

BJP leaders said while BJP will need to improve its vote share by a small percentage compared to 2014 to get a good outcome, the SP and BSP will need to do more. They said that the opposition has many prime ministerial candidates and "who will be the PM will be most important issue" in the election.

The leaders said that the 2019 election was an "ideological battle", "a very important election' and the party will fight it with more vigour than 2014.

"We were in power in five states in 2014, today we are in 16. The number of party workers has gone up to 11 crore. There are 22 crore beneficiaries of government schemes. We will get full majority and will again become in 2019," a said.

The BJP is also focusing on states such as West Bengal, and where it had won very few or no seats in 2014 elections.

The party has adopted an aggressive strategy in West Bengal, where it is hoping to win 23 of the 42 seats and is scheduled to hold over 300 rallies in different parts of the state with a big rally in Kolkota in the first week of April. Modi will also address gatherings in the state.

In Odisha, the party is aiming to get at least half of 21 Lok Sabha seats and in it is aiming to win at least 5 seats.

In Mahrashtra, where Congress and have already reached a broad understanding, BJP leaders expressed confidence about reaching an agreement with Party leaders said that they will also take steps to address concerns in the northeast regarding the citizenship amendment bill.

While it is still not clear how many seats BJP will fight on its own, party leaders indicated that the will contest almost all the Lok Sabha seats.

