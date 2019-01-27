Khelo India gives platform to local-level players: Modi

on Sunday praised the recently concluded Khelo Youth Games, saying it gave a platform to local-level players to "shine globally".

In January, about 6,000 players participated in 18 disciplines in the Games held in Pune.

The Khelo programme has been introduced to revive the culture in the country at the grass-roots level.

"Many young players making their debut have bloomed in Khelo India," said in his monthly "Mann Ki Baat" radio address.

"Only when the local ecosystem of our will be strong i.e. only when our base will be strong, then only our youth will be able to perform their best in the country and across the world," said.

"When the performs his best at the local level, only then, he also shines globally."

He also acknowledged many medal winners including who won a silver medal in and captain of the Under-21 Women's Kabaddi team,

He said that Gorkha's father, Ramesh, is a watchman in a complex in Pune while Helvi of lost her father at a very young age but she was encouraged by her brother and mother.

"It is often seen that girls are not encouraged much to participate in such as kabaddi. In spite of the hurdles, not only chose the sport but excelled in it."

The also praised 10-year-old from who emerged as the youngest gold medallist in the Games and Akshaya Basavani Kamat, from Karnataka, who won a gold medal in

"When we talk about the creation of a New India, then determination exhibited by our youth is the veritable example of what New is.

"These inspiring stories from Khelo India are ample proof that building of a New India does not only involve a contribution from the denizens of big cities but also from the youth, children, young sports talents, hailing from small cities, towns and villages."

