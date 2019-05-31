MP to implement 'Right to Water': Minister

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bhopal 

The Madhya Pradesh government is going to implement the 'Right to Water' to ensure availability of water to the people of the state for the whole year. Under the initiative, the government will provide a pre-decided quantity of water to any family.

Speaking to IANS on Friday, State Public Health Minister Sukhdev Panse said: "Availing water to the people is a moral responsibility of the state government. Hence, we are working on a project".

"We are going to implement the 'Right to Water' in the state with an aim to reduce people's woes for the same. After this, each person of every family will get a necessary quantity of water according to the need," Panse said.

He added: "The state government intends to supply water to every tap. Keeping this in mind, we'll also bring the 'Nal-Jal' scheme. We'll request for financial help from Nabard and Asian Bank for the purpose".

"Chief Minister Kamal Nath has directed the officials to find a permanent source of water and only after that implement the scheme," he said.

First Published: Fri, May 31 2019.

